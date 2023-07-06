Authorities in Brigantine are investigating a recent string of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries on the island.

Police say two vehicles were stolen from the 700 block of Bayshore Avenue during the early morning hours of Thursday, July 6th.

Other vehicles in that area as well as on 40th Street South and in the area of Beach Cove off Lagoon Blvd. were also broken into. Additional break-ins happened the day before.

One of the vehicles has been recovered and the second is still considered stolen.

700 block of Bayshore Avenue in Brigantine NJ - Photo: Google Maps 700 block of Bayshore Avenue in Brigantine NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

One arrest

One juvenile from Pleasantville has been arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and attempted burglary to a motor vehicle in connection with this spree.

According to police, "it is believed that there were other co-conspirators who participated in perpetrating these crimes and this remains an active and ongoing investigation."

Other items found

Brigantine officers also recovered a Mercedes-Benz key fob and a bicycle.

Anyone missing these items is asked to contact the Brigantine Police Department.

Help police

As always, you are reminded to always lock your vehicles and do not leave the keys inside.

Brigantine is not immune from these crimes of opportunity.

Police are asking residents to check home video surveillance systems for potential suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brigantine Police Department at (609) 266-7414.

