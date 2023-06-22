NJ men accused of ripping off $80K from Bridgewater assisted living resident
⚪ Two NJ men are busted for stealing $80K from a bank account
⚪ Funds were taken from a Bridgewater resident of an assisted living facility
⚪ The resident's bank tipped off police to suspicious activity
A pair of men from Hunterdon County were busted after law enforcement said over $80,000 was stolen from the bank account of an assisted living resident in Bridgewater.
Sanders J. Mishkin and Ronald Cusano, both 65 and from Lambertville, were arrested on June 14, stemming from the stolen funds.
The assisted living facility was contacted by the bank, regarding suspicious account activity, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.
Investigators found that Mishkin withdrew the cash from a resident’s account without permission — and that at least $10,000 of the money was then linked to transactions by Cusano.
Mishkin has been charged with second-degree counts of theft by deception and attempted theft by deception. Cusano was charged with third-degree theft by deception.
Both were released, pending a court date.
It was not publicly revealed how Mishkin had access to the resident’s banking information.
Anyone with information relating to the theft was encouraged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Special Investigation Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 or via the STOPit app.
Information could also be provided anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom