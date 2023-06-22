⚪ Two NJ men are busted for stealing $80K from a bank account

⚪ Funds were taken from a Bridgewater resident of an assisted living facility

⚪ The resident's bank tipped off police to suspicious activity

A pair of men from Hunterdon County were busted after law enforcement said over $80,000 was stolen from the bank account of an assisted living resident in Bridgewater.

Sanders J. Mishkin and Ronald Cusano, both 65 and from Lambertville, were arrested on June 14, stemming from the stolen funds.

Bridgwater police - duo accused of stealing (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

The assisted living facility was contacted by the bank, regarding suspicious account activity, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Investigators found that Mishkin withdrew the cash from a resident’s account without permission — and that at least $10,000 of the money was then linked to transactions by Cusano.

Bridgewater assisted living resident stolen cash Sanders J. Mishkin (SCPO) loading...

Mishkin has been charged with second-degree counts of theft by deception and attempted theft by deception. Cusano was charged with third-degree theft by deception.

Both were released, pending a court date.

Bridgewater assisted living resident stolen cash Ronald Cusano (SCPO) loading...

It was not publicly revealed how Mishkin had access to the resident’s banking information.

Anyone with information relating to the theft was encouraged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Special Investigation Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 or via the STOPit app.

Information could also be provided anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Plant Some Of These In Your Idaho Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch.

UPDATED: All the stores where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult recreational sales in April 2022.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)