NJ town considers requiring Airbnb rentals to be at least a month’s stay
BRIDGEWATER – Township officials have begun considering a crackdown on Airbnb or short-term house rentals that disrupt quiet, residential life.
As drafted, a new ordinance would require a minimum stay of more than 30 days for residential rentals, according to Bridgewater Township Administrator Michael Pappas.
Anticipated introduction of the ordinance was set for Thursday, Aug. 3, with a public hearing then expected on Aug. 17.
During a presentation at the Bridgewater Township Council meeting on July 20, discussion turned to a house with a backyard pool on Gateshead Drive off Papen Road.
It recently has been rented for a weekend at a time, often resulting in rowdy house parties and complaints from neighbors, as reported by MyCentralJersey.
In the Martinsville section of town, a property called “Brookside Manson” has been listed for rentals on Airbnb and its own website.
That sprawling home on 8.5 acres is listed for 10 guests, with 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths — but several enthusiastic reviews have referred to pool parties for 100 guests.
Earlier this summer, the private rental website said it was restricting certain properties, in NJ and nationwide, that it considered at highest risk for large parties.
Airbnb’s “anti-party” consideration was outlined before the July 4th holiday, involving whether an interested guest has a history of positive reviews or negative ones, their distance to the listing, and whether the booking is last-minute.
Backyard pool rentals through a different website already has seen crackdowns at the municipal level.
In 2021, Jackson and Toms River ramped up police response to by-the-hour, residential pool rentals advertised on Swimply.com, which launched in New Jersey in 2018.
