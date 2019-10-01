Brick woman stabbed fiancee, left him at hospital, cops say

BRICK — The woman who police say left a man who had been stabbed at a hospital has been charged with his death.

Ciara Williams, 27, of Brick surrendered to police on Monday, with her lawyer present, to face first-degree murder charges in the death of her fiance Dennis Power, 35, of Brick, who was found stabbed in the chest, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Billhimer said Williams left Powers outside Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center in Brick, inside a vehicle, on Sunday afternoon and left. Hospital staff found Power and treated him immediately but were not able to save his life, according to the prosecutor.

"We believe, through our investigation, that Williams stabbed Mr. Power in the chest during an argument at the residence. She then drove him to the hospital and returned to the residence," Billhimer said.

Billhimer did not disclose the address of the residence.

Williams was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. She is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: