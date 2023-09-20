🔴 Brick police are warning residents to lock up homes, cars, and windows

BRICK — After several vehicle burglaries and an attempted armed home burglary last weekend in what was once named “America’s Safest City,” Brick Township police are reminding residents to lock up their homes, windows, and cars and to report any suspicious activity.

On Friday, Sept. 15, Brick police reported there was an attempted armed burglary in the Cherry Quay section.

“We are asking anyone with cameras to check between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. to see if they have anything suspicious during this timeframe,” according to a statement on the Brick Township Police Facebook page.

"Please remember to lock the doors to your homes and vehicles," the plea continued. Residents were also advised to remove key fobs from their cars, and if they see anything suspicious, to not approach anyone as they could be armed and dangerous, but rather, call the police.

Then two days later on Sunday, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported to police in the Shore Acres and Baywood sections of Brick. The suspects were operating what appeared to be a light blue or silver BMW sedan.

In a separate incident, suspects entered a home in Lake Riviera during the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole personal items including a key fob from the residence, according to police. They then left the victim’s home and fled the area after the homeowner woke up.

Once the "Safest City" in America

Brick Township received the “Safest City” honor in 2006 from Morgan Quinto Press in their “Safest City” survey. In fact, the Ocean County township ranked as one of the top five safest cities in the U.S. from 2000 to 2006.

“Its safety record is impressive, with no murders or rapes reported. Brick also boasts the lowest overall violent crime and robbery rates among cities across the nation,” said Scott Morgan, president of Morgan Quinto Press, regarding the 2006 report.

