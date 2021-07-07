BRICK TWP. — Ocean Ice Palace, which has been a haven for local ice hockey players and teams for nearly six decades and also houses the Ocean Hockey Supply pro shop, will close at the end of this month, as announced Wednesday.

A post about the closing that was published on the venue's Facebook page Wednesday morning was taken down without explanation by mid-afternoon, but New Jersey 101.5 reached an employee by phone who confirmed the impending closure.

Text of the Facebook post was published by MidJersey.News, and indicated the pro shop will begin a sale starting at 40% off the entire store.

Get our free mobile app

"We will continue to run all programs and camps as scheduled through the end of this month," the now-deleted post said.

Ocean Ice Palace opened in 1962 and has been a family-run business for its entire existence. The Facebook post gave no specific reason behind the decision to close, except to say that it "was not made lightly."

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

‌