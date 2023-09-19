Brick, NJ man facing new disturbing child sex abuse charges

🔴 A Brick man is facing new federal charges for distribution, possession of CSAM

BRICK — An Ocean County man is now facing over a dozen federal and state charges in connection to the creation, possession, and distribution of revolting child sex abuse materials, according to authorities.

Christopher Budelman, 36, Brick appeared in federal court in Trenton on Monday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said. Budelman is charged at the federal level with two counts of producing and one count of distributing child pornography.

A criminal complaint said that Budelman used a free online video chat site to convince two female minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct on camera on separate occasions in June 2022. One of the minors was 12 years old and the other was 14 years old.

Budelman masturbated while they performed the sex acts, according to the complaint. Authorities said he also made video recordings of the chats and saved them to his computer.

Budelman is also accused of using multiple Kik Messenger accounts to send child sex abuse materials, or CSAM, including images and videos of minors engaged in sex acts.

Budelman was an avid outdoorsman who posted photos of hiking, rock climbing, and his travels to Instagram. He was disembarking from an international return flight at JFK International Airport when he was arrested last year on Oct. 4, 2022.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has also filed charges against Budelman including first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old, two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a victim at least four years old, one count of third-degree criminal sexual contact, and six counts of varying degrees of child endangerment.

If convicted on each of the federal counts of producing and distributing child pornography, Budelman faces a minimum of 35 years in prison and a maximum of 80 years.

