Brick, NJ man killed in job accident with power line
MIDDLETOWN — A man working on a lift that came in touch with a power line fell and died early Tuesday afternoon.
Kevin McAdorey, 58, of Brick, was working on a motorized scissor lift for a private contractor around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the shopping center that includes Bottle King on Route 35. The lift touched the power line, Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said
McAdorey fell 20 feet to the ground and was unconscious when first responders arrived.
McAdorey was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank where he was pronounced dead.
Bailey did not disclose why the lift touched the powerlines and caused McAdory to fall
OSHA is investigating this incident.
