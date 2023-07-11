Brick, NJ man killed in job accident with power line

MIDDLETOWN — A man working on a lift that came in touch with a power line fell and died early Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin McAdorey, 58, of Brick, was working on a motorized scissor lift for a private contractor around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the shopping center that includes Bottle King on Route 35. The lift touched the power line, Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said

McAdorey fell 20 feet to the ground and was unconscious when first responders arrived.

McAdorey was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank where he was pronounced dead.

Bailey did not disclose why the lift touched the powerlines and caused McAdory to fall

OSHA is investigating this incident.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes