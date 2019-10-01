Brick man turns 102, wants that many cards

It's true that the older you get, the harder it is to buy for you. When you're a child you have birthday wishes for presents but when you're a grown up, you just go get whatever it is you want yourself. Unless of course all you want is a card.

This brings us to George Campbell, who will be celebrating his 102nd birthday on Oct 10. To commemorate the date George would like 102 birthday cards. If you would like to help, please send your card to:

George

Willow Springs Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

1049 Burnt Tavern Road

Brick, NJ 08724

If you REALLY want to help, put a little something in the card. Now THAT would make for a Happy Birthday. Looking forward to getting George 103 next year!

More from New Jersey 101.5: