Join me for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, Wednesday night, Aug 21!

This week I welcome New Jersey's great party band Brian Kirk and the Jirks, the wonderful Belle Tones will be performing, and the very funny comedy of Steve Shaffer. The lovely Jasmine will be there and as always we'll play stump the Big Band with the best house band in North America, Pat Guadagno & The Big Band featuring special guest Bobby Bandiera.

Bring your beach chairs, family and friends and join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Fireworks to follow every show if weather permits. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Photos from previous Big Joe Henry Variety Shows:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show 2019