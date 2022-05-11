Name a more dynamic duo than Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Right, you can’t, unless you didn’t watch “Breaking Bad,” in which case I suggest taking the weekend to put your phone on Do Not Disturb, stock up on snacks and your favorite adult beverage (if you’re of age), and binge this show because I promise you, you will get sucked into this amazing black whole you won’t want to get out of.

The stars of “Breaking Bad”, Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jessie Pinkman), have created their own mezcal called Dos Hombres and they are going “on tour” to promote their new product.

This is where you get excited because they are making a stop right here in New Jersey.

This Tuesday, May 17, Cranston and Paul will be doing a meet and greet at the Glen Rock Bottle King.

I called the store to confirm and I was told they will arrive at 10:15 a.m. and will be signing bottles until 11 a.m. That's not a lot of time so I suggest you get there early.

I was also told you can purchase a bottle of Dos Hombres the day of the meet and greet while supplies last.

If you’re not familiar with mezcal, you’re most definitely familiar with tequila. Both are made from the agave plant but are still very different when it comes to how they are made and they taste different, too.

Dos Hombres is “a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave” coming from a small village in Mexico.

There are two types of bottles you can purchase.

Espadin Mezcal is said to have an aroma of apples with a sweet taste and smoky finish.

Tobala Mezcal is a limited edition bottle with a sweet, plum taste with hints of lilies, an aroma of roasted chocolate, and a smoky finish.

Whether you drink mezcal or not, this is really cool meet and greet you don’t want to miss out on. Head over to the Bottle King Facebook page for more information.

