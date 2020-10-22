Very few media outlets will cover the dark underbelly of what the shutdown of our society is doing to people, especially to children. Fear and panic have taken hold and it shows little or no signs of letting up anytime soon. Leave it to children to take in the information of what the actual threat level is, to them or their family, and figure out that this is bull$#^&!

A brave young girl stood before a group of school board members on Tuesday night and gave an impassioned plea to let the kids go back to school full time. This happened in my little town of Medford and I wish I knew about it and would have loved the opportunity to see this little girl and congratulate her parents on doing such a good job with their kids.

It's very hard to hear her words because she's very shy about speaking in front of people, as most of us are, but just hearing her voice brought a tear to my eye. The fact that so-called "highly educated" adults have put us, and especially our children, in a situation worse peril than this virus could cause is shameful. Most of the over 500 school districts in this state, with some rare exceptions, have managed to mangle this school year so badly, that the effects will be felt by kids for years to come.

The country of Sweden did not close schools for kids under 16 last year at the outset of COVID-19 nor did they this year, and the kids are doing fine. If you search long and hard enough online you can find the information. We're living in a scary time. Adults are acting like frightened children and thank God some children are brave enough to stand up and point it out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.