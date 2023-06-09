Brand-new awesome indoor entertainment complex open in NJ

There is a brand-new indoor attraction for kids and adults who like to tear around the track in high-tech state-of-the-art go-carts. It's called Monaco Indoor Karting on the White Horse Pike in Berlin, Camden County. This two-year project is the mastermind of owners Giovanni & Oliver, local businessmen and race car enthusiasts.

Check out the photos below!

The location is in The Berlin Shopping Center, which was once home to a K-Mart store that had been vacant since 2014.

The place is huge inside with an enormous track, snack bar, dining area and large and extensive game room area. The go-karts are electric which enables them to run effortlessly indoors with no emissions.

The brand-new facility is clean and spacious and offers membership to adult leagues of team racers. The kids can also drive the junior karts and there is a height requirement for both adult and kids' karts.

This place is sure to catch on quickly with summer coming, especially on those burning hot summer days when you want to do something fun and active in a climate-controlled environment. This place rocks!

Monaco Indoor Karting is right on the White Horse Pike (Route 30 East) just off of Route 73 in Berlin.

The place is brand spanking new in a state-of-the-art facility.

They spared no expense in making it an inviting entertainment complex.

Adult league racing is available on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Their electric karts are state of the art and fast.

They can be remote controlled to slow drivers down in the event of a crash or disabled car on the track.

It's one of the biggest indoor go-kart tracks you'll find anywhere.

The snack bar area is clean and fresh.

The seating area gives plenty of room for those wanting to take a break for a bit to eat.

Plenty of adult and junior karts ready to go!

The track is massive and well laid-out.

If you're not into racing, there is plenty to see and do in the game room area.

