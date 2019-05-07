Boy stabs girl outside NJ high school, police say

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A boy stabbed a girl in the leg at the end of the school day on Monday afternoon, police say.

Neptune Township police in a statement said the incident took place outside Neptune High School and the boy was arrested after the incident. The girl was treated for a minor stab wound at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and released, according to police.

Neptune police Capt. Michael McGhee told the Asbury Park Press the girl was stabbed in the leg after a fight. He said the two teens knew each other.

The motivation for the stabbing and the identities of the students were not disclosed by police, who said there was no threat to the public or other students.

More than 1,400 students attend Neptune High School.

