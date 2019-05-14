Boy hit by car and dragged down street, cops say

LAKEWOOD — A 13-year-old boy was dragged a short distance after being struck by a car on Monday.

The boy suffered possible head trauma after being hit head on trying to cross Route 9 just north of Omni Drive by a 20-year-old Lakewood woman driving a gray Volkswagon Jetta heading south, according to police Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

The impact threw the boy over the roof of the Jetta, which dragged him a short distance before stopping in the northbound lanes, Staffordsmith said.

According to the Lakewood Scoop , the crash occurred about 6 p.m.

Lakewood Hatzolah transported the boy to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Staffordsmith said the registration of the Jetta was expired and the car was impounded.

No charges have been filed.

