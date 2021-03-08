Atlantic City cops investigate after boy brutally beats small dog in video

ATLANTIC CITY — Widely circulated video of a boy viciously punching and kicking a small dog sparked an investigation by city police.

Police said officers spoke to the boy's mother who told them he is currently out of state. Police said Monday that the boy was staying with relatives in North Carolina when the video was recorded.

Police also said that the dog is "alive and well" and that authorities in North Carolina would handle the case.

The edited video posted by the news website BreakingAC shows the boy who appears to be around 10 years old in a room punching the dog multiple times as it cries in pain. The boy then picks up the dog with one hand and throws it to the ground. He kicks it several times before the dog gets away.

The video has since been removed, which BreakingAC said was done at the family's request.

Police asked anyone with additional information to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include information released by police on Monday.

