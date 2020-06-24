Bowling alleys, arcades, museums reopen July 2 — gyms can start, too

Gyms are finally opening – sort of.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced another list of facilities that could open their doors to the public starting July 2. On that list are gyms and fitness centers for individual training sessions by appointment only.

Also allowed to open are museums, aquariums, bowling alleys, batting cages, shooting ranges and arcades.

Libraries can also reopen at 25% capacity.

As in other public places, visitors and workers will have to wear face coverings, maintain distances of 6 feet, and take other precautions.

Cinemas and theaters remain closed. Gyms, for the most part, remain off limits.

“We would love to be able to open those things up but we are not there yet,” Murphy said. “We just cannot mimic what we are seeing with clear evidence [in other states.]”

Since Monday, Murphy has been adding to the list of facilities that can reopen July 2, which now includes casinos, catering halls and indoor dining at 25% capacity, as well as amusement parks, waterparks and playgrounds at 50% capacity.

Indoor gatherings of up to 100 people or 25% capacity, whichever is less, is now allowed along with outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people.

Salons, barbershops and personal care businesses were allowed to reopen Monday. Indoor malls can open June 29.

Murphy on Wednesday also joined the governors of New York and Connecticut to announce a 14-day self-quarantine rule for people coming from states that cannot keep their coronavirus infection rate below 10% on a rolling seven-day average. The list includes Texas and Florida and other southern and western states that did not take measures as aggressive as hard-hit New York and New Jersey in the winter and spring.

New Jersey has counted 12,995 deaths from COVID-19 since early March but hospitalizations and the rate of new cases have been declining since mid April.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.