TRENTON — Seven months to the date after a 35-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the driver alleged to have been involved.

Lemark Norwood, 44, of Bordentown is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and third-degree endangering an injured victim in the Aug. 29, 2021 crash that killed Celso Rivera.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to the early-morning incident at Route 129 and Lalor Street, which was named just weeks ago by the Fang Law Firm as the deadliest intersection in the United States, tied with Routes 1&9 and East Jersey Street in Elizabeth.

The prosecutor's office said one of their detectives worked alongside a counterpart from the Trenton Police Department over a period of several months, talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance and license plate reader data.

That investigation eventually led to Norwood's home, where the blue 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 identified as having passed through the crash scene was located in the driveway.

The vehicle had "visible damage to the front hood," according to the prosecutor's office, "including a dent on the driver's side with a paint chip missing."

Norwood was processed and released pending court appearances.

