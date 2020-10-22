Boom! NJ men charged with possession of marijuana, bowling-ball cannon

VINELAND — Officers said they stopped a group of men from firing a bowling ball from a cannon on Saturday night.

Residents called police to College Drive about 9 p.m. after they heard explosions.

Responding officers found a pickup on West Butler Avenue with four men inside towing a trailer with a cannon, fireworks, black powder, a mortar and other unidentified chemicals in the backseat.

Police said the officers also found two mortar tubes for fireworks and a bowling ball in the bed of the pickup.

Over 50 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia were also seen, according to police.

The Atlantic City bomb squad was called in to take the explosives and fireworks.

Jonathan Holland, 28, of Vineland, Dominick Cappellari, 18, of Millville, Daniel Galloway, 43, of Vineland, and Anthony Polo, 18, of Port Norris, were charged with possession of marijuana over 50 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Galloway was also charged with possession of a destructive device.

Police told the Daily Journal that the four met on Facebook because of a shared interest in fireworks.

All four were released pending a first court appearance.

