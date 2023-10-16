BOOM — Live fire drills at JBMDL will rattle parts of NJ

💥 Cannon fire and explosions will be heard around Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst this week

💥 Concerned residents have been calling police about low-flying aircraft

💥 Live fire drills will continue all week

Things are going to be very noisy around Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst this week.

Live fire drills are being conducted all week.

Base officials caution residents could hear cannon and rocket fire, mortar explosions and the detonation of cratering charges all week.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ismael Del Toro, explosive ordnance disposal technician from the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron, takes count of the disabled ordinates at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept 26, 2023. The EOD technicians are trained to clear unexploded ordinance from an improvised flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ismael Del Toro, explosive ordnance disposal technician from the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron, takes count of the disabled ordinates at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept 26, 2023. The EOD technicians are trained to clear unexploded ordinance from an improvised flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson) loading...

You may also notice low flying aircraft as part of the training.

Police in surrounding towns say they received calls from concerned residents as training got underway this past weekend.

Manchester Township and Stafford Township both posted notices on their Facebook pages that residents should not be alarmed.

Sensitivity to such loud explosions are likely raised among some residents given the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Homeland security officials in New Jersey are on a heightened state of alert.

U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 87th Civil Engineering Squadron assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, prime the dummy C4 to dispose of the unexploded ordinance at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept 26, 2023. The EOD technicians are trained to clear unexploded ordinance from an improvised flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson) U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 87th Civil Engineering Squadron assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, prime the dummy C4 to dispose of the unexploded ordinance at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept 26, 2023. The EOD technicians are trained to clear unexploded ordinance from an improvised flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson) loading...

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin has ordered extra security around sensitive sites throughout the state and urged anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it immediately.

No specific threats were made against New Jersey.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 87th Civil Engineering Squadron, prepare wire for dummy C4 to neutralize of the training ordinates at JB MDL, N.J., on Sept 26, 2023. The EOD technicians are trained to clear unexploded ordinance from an improvised flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson) U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 87th Civil Engineering Squadron, prepare wire for dummy C4 to neutralize of the training ordinates at JB MDL, N.J., on Sept 26, 2023. The EOD technicians are trained to clear unexploded ordinance from an improvised flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson) loading...

The drills at the joint base are not connected to the war between Israel and Hamas. They were scheduled before the Hamas terror attack more than a week ago.

How long will the live fire drills at Joint Base McGuire last?

Live fire drills at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst have been ongoing all month, but this week's heavy crew weapons training will continue from Monday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 22.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Evans, explosive ordnance disposal technician from the 87th Civil Engineering Squadron, directs vehicle backing up at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept 26, 2023. The EOD technicians are trained to clear unexploded ordinance from an improvised flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Evans, explosive ordnance disposal technician from the 87th Civil Engineering Squadron, directs vehicle backing up at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept 26, 2023. The EOD technicians are trained to clear unexploded ordinance from an improvised flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson) loading...

Helicopter live fire drills will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The base publishes a calendar of live fire drills on the base website and Facebook page.

