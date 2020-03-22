Bon Jovi’s keyboardist, David Bryan has COVID-19 coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has infected the Jersey music scene. Bon Jovi Keyboardist David Bryan revealed on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bryan wrote March 21 on his Instagram "I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus, I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day."

He also cautions "Please don’t be afraid!!!" as the musician said "It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American!!"

The same day, Bon Jovi fans in Chicago had planned an at-home "Livin on a Prayer" sing-along from their windows. Jon Bon Jovi announced his support with a video clip posted to his own Instagram account, where the rockstar strummed the song's tune as he said "I'm just warming up getting ready to sing along with you. In these trying times, I am with you with all of my heart and my soul." Bon Jovi added "Sing it out, baby. We're all going to come through this together."

See both messages below, via Instagram:

