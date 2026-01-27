Uncle Floyd was a guy who was impossible to define. He was a comic, a pianist, a throwback to vaudeville, a walking double entendre, an actor, a talk show host, and a music visionary.

Uncle Floyd

Maybe you knew about his acting from his role in “Good Morning, Vietnam.” Perhaps you saw his after-school low-budget TV show when you were a kid. (It was as popular as SNL insofar as catching up with friends at school about the episode the evening before.)

But music visionary may sound hyperbolic. Know that on his little local quirky shoestring budget, he had acts perform like Blue Öyster Cult, The Misfits, Joe Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, The Ramones, Squeeze, David Johansen, The Smithereens, and Blondie, and you'll understand more why I would call him this.

Also, New Jersey legend Jon Bon Jovi was invited on the show. You can see part of that appearance here.

With the death of Floyd Vivino, tributes have been going out across the Garden State.

Now, Jon Bon Jovi has thanked him for what he did for him so many years ago. On Facebook, Bon Jovi wrote;

“Uncle Floyd gave me a shot on his show first. Before anyone. Thank you Floyd. Rest easy my friend.”

Short and sweet. Much like Floyd himself. I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Floyd Vivino in the 90s when he briefly did fill-in talk shows on NJ101.5. He was genuine. A real mensch. Rest in peace, Floyd.

