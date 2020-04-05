Bon Jovi sings fan lyrics to ‘Do What You Can,’ about COVID-19

Jon Bon Jovi has been giving fans a voice, by building a new song with submitted lyrics inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rockstar said he was inspired after pulling a shift at the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, which Bon Jovi created with his wife, Dorothea.

Inside the Soul Kitchen in Toms River (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media NJ)

A photo posted to Instagram March 19 was captioned "If you can’t do what you do... do what you can!"

In a remote interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon days later, Bon Jovi said he was later moved to write a new song based on the phrase and thus the "Do What You Can" campaign was born.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, whose bandmate David Bryan has been recovering from COVID-19 at his own home, has since shared verses submitted by fans, posted to Youtube in the videos seen below.

Lyrics sent to Bon Jovi from across social media include mentions of truck drivers on a mission to keep providing supplies to folks staying at home amid the public health crisis, to special education teachers worrying about students, employers having to lay off staff members and proms being missed.

There is one profanity in the second round of submitted lyrics, on canceled plans and hoping to beat the virus by kicking "the s*** out of this."

In addition to recapping his "Do What You Can" campaign, Bon Jovi also shared with Fallon the "pay what you can" restaurant model that he and his wife now have expanded to three sites in New Jersey.

Following the Red Bank location, there is a JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River and a newer site in Newark, on the Rutgers University campus there.

During the pandemic, the Red Bank and Toms River locations are open for "take-out for the in-need community only," according to the JBJ Soul Kitchen website.

Meanwhile, Bryan, the Bon Jovi keyboardist, spoke with New Jersey 101.5 host Steve Trevelise, on his continued recovery from COVID-19. Bryan said he has been feeling better after nearly two weeks of treatment.

