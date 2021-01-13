NJ’s own Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons to perform at Biden inauguration

It looks like the inauguration is still on and so is the music. Jersey’s own Bon Jovi will be performing at this year's inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Not going to lie: I am still kind of surprised that the inauguration is even happening. Considering all that has gone on in the past week, I assumed they would cancel it. Nothing about this past year has been normal and I expected the transfer of power to be abnormal as well. My guess is that they are trying to keep things as normal as possible, but that’s neither here nor there.

According to NJ.com, Bon Jovi is set to perform at the Inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the Capitol. This all comes as the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced that they would be trying something new called “Celebrating America.” This would include tons of musical tributes, hence why Bon Jovi will be performing. He joins a long list of performers that includes artists such as Ant Clemons, who is also from Jersey, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato.

If you are not going to be traveling to the capital next week, you can still watch the performances. The show hosted by Tom Hanks will air on Jan. 20 from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.