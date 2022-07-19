Bomb threats continue against NJ Walmart stores

A series of bomb threats were made against retail stores and a hospital in New Jersey on Monday.

For the second time in a week, the East Brunswick Walmart received a bomb threat. Walmart stores in Old Bridge and Edison also received threats.

New Brunswick Today reported a bomb threat was also made against Costco on Route 1 in North Brunswick.

Secaucus Police confirmed a bomb threat was also made against Hudson Regional Hospital.

In each case, the bomb threats turned out to be bogus.

The Daily Voice reports all of the Walmart threats came in around the same time, 3:30 p.m.

There appears to have been an uptick in the number of bomb threats targeting large retail stores, malls and other public places.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. Investigators have also not said if they believe any of the recent threats are related.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

