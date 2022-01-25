Body of missing Pleasantville, NJ man found next to strip club

PLEASANTVILLE — After a large search by family and law enforcement, the body of a 19-year-old man was found Tuesday morning two days after he went missing.

Irving Mayren-Guzman of Pleasantville was last seen on foot early Sunday morning near the Centerfold Cabaret in the area of Delilah Road and Atlantic Avenue.

Family handed out flyers in the area of the club on Monday while Pleasantville police and State Police used drones, a helicopter and K9s to look for Mayren-Guzman.

His brother, Juaquin Mayren, told New Jersey 101.5 that a relative found the remains were found along Delilah Road in a marshy area next to Centerfolds.

Authorities said the cause of death is still to be determined.

Pleasantville police Capt. Stacey Schlachter told Breaking AC that there were no signs of trauma to Mayren-Guzman's body.

Pleasantville police would not publicly confirm the discovery.

Irving Mayren-Guzman Irving Mayren-Guzman (Pleasantville police) loading...

Where was Irving Mayren-Guzman?

Brother Alex Mayren told NBC Philadelphia that they went into the club with a friend but they lost track of his brother.

Irving Mayren-Guzman's cell phone was found by an employee, Alex Mayren told Breaking AC.

