Body of missing Lacey Township man found

LACEY — The body of a missing Ocean County man was found in Newark on Monday, according to his family.

Stewart Vaughan, 23, was last seen on Wednesday after being dropped off at the Ocean County Library in Toms River. His aunt, Louise Mary O'Brien, took to social media to spread the word about his disappearance.

"It's with a very heavy heart we learned tonight that it is clarified that our nephew Stewart was found deceased. On behalf of our whole family we want to thank everyone for their concern and for sharing our posts. Our hearts are broken there are no words. Sleep tight with the Angel's Stewart may you R.I.P.," O'Brien posted on Monday night.

O'Brien told the news site Jersey Shore Online that police told his family foul play was not suspected in her nephew's death and that his death was likely the result of an overdose.

Vaughan had recently stayed clean for 10 months in a rehab facility, according to O'Brien. However, a flier seeking his return said he had expressed a wish to be "left on the side of the road to die."

O'Brien said police had pinged his phone to Washington and Williams streets in Newark, located four blocks from the Prudential Center, but the phone has since gone dead.

Newark Police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office have not yet returned messages.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.