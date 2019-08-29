Body found near NJ Transit’s Manasquan station was Whiting man

MANASQUAN — A 23-year-old man was identified as the individual whose body was found along with a motorcycle on the tracks near NJ Transit's Manasquan station on Tuesday morning.

The crew of train No. 3310, which left Bay Head bound for New York before 5 a.m., discovered Richard Caputo's body as it arrived at the station around 5:15 a.m., according to spokesman Jim Smith. The train did not strike Caputo, Smith said.

NJ Transit Police continue their investigation into the circumstances of the incident, according to Smith.

Caputo was a graduate of Point Pleasant and Lakehurst schools before moving to the Whiting section of Manchester, according to his obituary. He worked at Nonna's Place, an Italian restaurant in Whiting, and enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friends.

Caputo will be laid to rest at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church in Whiting on Wednesday morning, with a viewing on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home in Lakehurst.

