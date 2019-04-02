Body found hanged from NJ Transit bridge

PASSAIC — NJ Transit's Main Bergen Line was delayed on Tuesday morning because of a hanging death at a railroad bridge.

The male body was found about 6:40 a.m. on the bridge over Passaic Avenue near the Passaic station, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.

Smith did not say describe how the body was suspended or whether the death was a suicide, homicide or accident. The identity of the man was not released Tuesday morning.

Passaic police notified NJ Transit and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Service on the Main Bergen Line was delayed by 30 minutes during the initial investigation of the incident.

