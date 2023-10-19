100-mph BMW caused deaths, injuries in horrific crash, NJ officials say

🔴 The driver of the BMW was charged with 3 deaths

JERSEY CITY — The driver of a BMW early Monday morning on Paterson Plank Road was driving at over 100 mph just before hitting a sedan head-on, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez Wednesday.

Ziyang Wang, 23, of Jersey City, hit a Kia sedan driven by Dylan Weidenfeld, 26, around 12:45 a.m., according to Suarez.

Deaths and injuries from Jersey City crash

Weidenfeld and two of Wang’s four passengers died in the crash.

A 19-year-old woman is still in critical condition at Jersey City Medical Center while a woman in the BMW's passenger seat was not seriously injured.

The identities of the other victims have not been disclosed pending notification of family.

Serious charges for BMW driver

Wang was also charged with three counts of second-degree reckless manslaughter, three counts of second-degree death by auto and one count of fourth-degree assault by auto.

He was arrested at Jersey City Medical Center where he is still being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The impact of the crash left Weidenfeld's sedan mangled on its side and against a wall. All the airbags in the BMV deployed.

Dylan Weidenfeld Dylan Weidenfeld (Plays-in-the-Park) loading...

Rising actor dies in crash

Weidenfeld was a local actor who was a member of Plays-in-the-Park of Edison.

He was also a member of the F45 Fitness Center of Hoboken and downtown Jersey City which has created a GoFundMe page to benefit a charity of his family's choice.

His funeral was on Tuesday in his native East Brunswick.

Officials take action on dangerous roadway

Hudson County has started to implement its Paterson Plank Road Rapid Crisis Response Plan to avoid future tragedy with the installation of rubberized lane delineators on top of the rumble strips already present, Craig Guy, the chief of staff to County Executive Tom DeGise, told the Jersey Journal.

The plan also includes enforcement of the 25 mph speed limit, permanent lane delineators and electronic message boards.

