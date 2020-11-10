Bloomfield cops open fire as suspect tries to flee through traffic

Bloomfield police on Monday afternoon opened fire at a car that drove at officers before speeding away, according to Mayor Michael Venezia.

Venezia said officers noticed the vehicle, which was wanted in connection to a crime in East Orange, as it was stopped in traffic on Bloomfield Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Officers approached the car on foot and urged the driver to get out but they refused, according to Venezia.

After a brief standoff, the driver began to take off, hitting a car and a police vehicle before driving toward the officers, Venezia said. The officers fired at the vehicle as the car sped away.

A police vehicle blocks view of the shooting but several shots can be heard in video posted by TAP into Bloomfield.

The mayor said driver was later arrested in Orange and was being held at University Hospital in Newark. Officials did not release other details, including the charges.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Thomas Fennelly identified the suspect as Jeffrey Suttton and said he was charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapon and eluding the police.

The prosecutor's office on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

