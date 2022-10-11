Blink 182 reunite, announce world tour with huge NJ area shows

Blink 182 fans have been waiting for this since Tom DeLonge’s departure in 2015.

The band has announced their reunion with Tom, a new song, and a world tour for 2023 and 2024, and of course, they are making their way to the New Jersey area.

This is huge news even though it’s been a rumor for a long time now.

Last week, the internet was talking about a radio interview from a station in Chicago announcing that Tom is back in the band and how they will be playing arena shows.

It was the best unkept secret we would ask for.

When Tom left, Matt Skiba from the band Alkaline Trio was his permanent fill-in, or so we thought.

I won’t lie, I’m a bigger Alkaline Trio than I am a Blink 182 fan, I even have Skiba’s autograph tattooed, but I grew up with the Mark, Tom and Travis show so Matt joining Blink was not my cup of tea.

While in the band, Matt co-wrote three albums with Blink 182 bass player Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker: “California” (2016), “California (Deluxe Edition)” (2017) which featured different tracks from the original, and “Nine” (2019).

Matt brought that dark edge to the songs that if you’re a fan of Trio, you would appreciate these albums.

But it was a different sound for the band because it lacked one thing, Tom.

After Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer and was going through treatment, there were rumors floating around that a reunion would happen once Mark was in remission because Tom had visited Mark during that time.

Fast forward to right now, we’re not only getting a new song, which most likely means a new album, but a world tour with a few stops in the New Jersey area.

Here’s where you can see one of the biggest reunions in music history:

Madison Square Garden – May 19, 2023

UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY – May 20, 2023

Barclays Center in Brooklyn – May 24, 2023

Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA – May 27, 2023

There is also an Atlantic City date for May 28, 2023, on the list but no location has been announced yet.

Presale tickets start to go on sale Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and tickets open up to the general public on Monday, October 17, 2022.

For more information, head to the band’s website HERE and may the odds be ever in your favor.

