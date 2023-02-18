Blast from the past: Remember the old ‘Sub-Way’ in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

It's fun looking back on old memories of your hometown. Cue the nostalgia, right? All the wonderfully warm and fuzzy feelings from your childhood start flooding back. If you've since moved away, sometimes it can be quite the trip coming back.

Sometimes, you're not prepared for how much it's changed since you left.

People originally hailing from Egg Harbor Township can attest to that. Over the last 20 years, Egg Harbor Township's been getting built up left and right. What used to resemble parts of Cumberland County now look more like the areas around the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County.

So many more chains have moved into town. With each passing year, it seems like fewer and fewer mom-and-pop shops exist in town. One beloved shop that A LOT of people have plenty of fond memories of is Sub-Way Subs.

No, not Subway the sandwich chain restaurant.

We're talking about Sub-Way that used to sit across the Black Horse Pike from what's now the English Creek ShopRite. Do you remember Sub-Way?

It was last owned by Ken and Leticia DiGennaro. While it had no affiliation with the Subway chain, it was, however, a sandwich shop that pumped out sandwiches, subs, and catered sandwich trays to the people of Atlantic County. The DiGennaro's acquired the shop back in 1995 from the previous owners, the Siciliano family, and have plenty of fond memories running the place. Fun fact: the previous owner, Joe Siciliano, wound up working at Sub-Way until the day it finally closed.

Both Leticia and her daughter Lauren remember getting plenty of attention from the media for their hard work.

Now, in its place sits Chick-Fil-A, Lay-Z-Boy, Lowe's, Aldi, and Walgreens. You'd never know this little family-owned sandwich joint ever stood where all those stores now take up a lot more space.

Let that serve as proof that time certainly changes everything. Even your quaint little hometown. Thank you to Lauren Cowan (née DiGennaro) and Leticia for sharing their memories of one of Egg Harbor Township's once-beloved sandwich shop.

