Bird ‘attacks’ Spadea’s jeep — has this happened to you?

On my way into the studio this morning at "zero-dark-thirty" (my Marine friends will get the reference), I had an unexpected encounter with a low-flying bird.

He smacked right into my windshield, left a bit of residue behind, and crashed into the road.

It was loud and distracting.

There were several other low-flying birds coming dangerously close as I proceeded.

My friend Peter stopped into the studio this morning for his delivery of our morning breakfast from his restaurant for the crew and suggested that the birds were likely being hunted by a hawk. Makes sense.

A few hundred feet down the road I had to brake for several deer making their way, slowly, across the road.

Had the bird hit me a few seconds later, it's possible I would have not seen the deer and could have easily wrecked.

The bottom line is we need more land made available for hunters.

Whether using a long gun or a bow, hunters need more areas to hunt.

With many towns restricting hunting on "open space" land, it seems the deer have a lot more room to hide out and avoid the hunters than hunters have land available to solve the problem.

One group in New Jersey, United Bow Hunters, not only hunts and train new hunters but they partner with other groups to prepare excess venison for homeless shelters.

So, hunters help thin the population which helps the surviving deer have enough available food and provide food for the homeless? WIN. WIN.

