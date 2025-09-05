It was quite a week, and I'm so blessed to be back on the largest microphone in our state.

A few things to throw at you as we end this comeback week. First of all, to answer your question about where I stand on the upcoming race for governor, read my post here.

What's to blame for rising energy bills?

One thing I promised to share was a great article I read about a new and comprehensive study that challenges the Green radicals and their dangerous projections and conclusions on climate change.

We know that based on so many flawed, false and misleading reports and projections, politicians have implemented disastrous polices that have spiked your energy costs and delivered crushing blows to communities and small businesses. Will the facts help us reverse the trend?

Praise for RFK Jr.

Another strong moment for the parental rights and medical freedom movement was Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s incredibly strong testimony in front of Congress this week. He was forced to battle with Democrats and some Republicans who continue to push the narrative of a million-plus deaths from COVID and the efficacy of vaccines.

Politicians always seem to ignore the adverse impact of so many vaccines — even though it's actively tracked by our own government.

As far as the debate of COVID deaths, since the beginning, many credible researchers and medical professionals have challenged the narrative. So listen to the HHS secretary for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

Meanwhile, lotta praise from me for the strong actions of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo calling for an end to vaccine mandates.

Let's get there in Jersey.

We also had a lengthy discussion about self-driving cars, which I think is the inevitable path we are on, and heard stories of people being uncomfortable with the car and computer doing all the work.

Would you take a ride in a self-driving car?

For me, I'm ready and look forward to traveling soon to a city with self-driving ride share services. Check it out here. I'll report back as soon as I do it.

Enjoy your weekend and thanks for all the well wishes and support as I return to the air. See you Monday at 6:08 a.m.!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

