Spadea’s Morning Show debut album is here

You've been waiting for the release.

You've heard the music on the air.

Now the day is here, announcing the morning show album.

Introducing "Radio Waves," the debut album from The Towntones, featuring a string of near misses (as opposed to hit singles):

Bill is Back, Conversational Snow, No Work Monday, Bill’s Hate-O-Meter, High Pressure Is Sexy, and Cacao!

Plus, two new, previously unreleased tracks! Don't miss it.

Remember, there are only 269 shopping days until Joe Kyrillos Day!

Available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube or wherever you stream or download music.

