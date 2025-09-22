Yes, I watched every painful minute of two ambitious politicos vying for your vote on Nov. 4.

After watching, there are a few takeaways.

Debate performance and moderator’s role

First, the clear winner was host Laura Jones who did an outstanding job leading the conversation, presenting the important context on the front and back of the 90-minute melee and making it look easy.

The entire team at ONNJ.com did an outstanding job creating a solid broadcast. I know firsthand how hard the back-room tech guys work to make it happen, and they pulled it off!

As far as the content of the debate, the bottom line is that both candidates avoided directly answering some questions and both provided specifics for other questions.

The Republican candidate had a scowling demeanor and was on the attack from go.

Policy vagueness and climate controversy

Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill smiled for many of her answers and explained her policy positions through storytelling, often bringing in her military service and family.

As far as energy, the Republican is repeating talking points from the primary, even knowing that the nuclear option, literally investing in expanding nuclear, and will do nothing to lower rates in the near term.

He even accepted the premise of global warming causing the recent rash of flooding, ignoring the FACT that the DEP has prevented local mayors from desnagging and dredging rivers.

He and the Sherrill both ignored the FACT that we have storm drains across the state that are 95% clogged. Instead, they BOTH doubled down on man-made climate change, so no difference.

On medical freedom and vaccine mandate debate

On medical freedom, here again BOTH candidates bought into publicly the big pharma talking point about herd immunity ONLY being possible with high vaccination rates.

This is the same garbage used to lock us down and force vaccines during COVID. So again, here, NO DIFFERENCE between the candidates.

Tax promises with no cuts

Both candidates talked about lowering taxes, neither proposed even ONE NEW CUT to make that possible. New Jersey will continue to suffer as both parties deliver more of the same.

Until we decide to stop accepting the "lesser of two evils," we'll never dig out of this mess.

Why NJ voters deserve better

For me, I'm going to focus on local candidates and continue the incredible and successful mission we started in 2021 with the Common Sense Club. I'll use this largest in the state mic to empower YOU.

Your voice must be heard if we are going to actually make New Jersey more affordable. Let's get back to basics and stop tolerating mediocre, selfish narcissists in our political candidates.

As far as this November, I'll continue to call balls and strikes and deliver truth to you every day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

