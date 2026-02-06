Multi-talented comedy superstar Bill Burr coming to Atlantic City
Rolling Stone magazine labeled him “the undisputed heavyweight champion of rage-fueled humor.”
Bill Burr is a world-renowned Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, director, producer, writer, actor, and podcaster. From voice characters to roles in the huge series Breaking Bad, to having the #1 film on Netflix to selling out 60,000 Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, and the first and only comedian to sell out Fenway Park in Boston and for achieving critical acclaim for his 2025 Broadway debut in the hit revival Glengarry Glen Ross, Bill Burr has just about done it all.
Starting in 1992, Bill Burr achieved meteoric success through his observational humor with a full-scale attack on subjects including politics, social issues, and day-to-day human absurdities.
Whether you may not like his view on certain issues, and cringe in your seat, you must laugh at his delivery and “make sense” “truth be told” delivery.
I like Bill Burr because he is honest and his comedic delivery backs it up. You believe in what he says as opposed to other comedians who may use a rant without and substance behind it.
In 2013 the New York Times called Bill Burr “one of the funniest most distinctive voices in the country for years”.
In 2022 the Hollywood report described Bill Burr’s comedy as “mastery of the medium”.
You have a chance to see the multi-talented Bill Burr when he performs at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, NJ at the Estess Arena on April 25, 2026, at 8 p.m.
Hurry, tickets are on sale now at hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com and at ticketmaster.com. Have fun.
