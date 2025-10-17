Every time I hear something new about the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, I’m more and more impressed.

I feel like you could be trapped in this facility for a week and you still wouldn’t have experienced everything they have to offer.

They have water slides, an observation wheel, and oh yeah, like any normal mall there are many stores for shopping.

Getting married in American Dream Mall

When it comes to things you can do at American Dream, we can now include getting married on snow-covered slopes in East Rutherford.

This October, they hosted their first-ever wedding at Big Snow American Dream.

Every day is a snow day

Imagine saying “I do” while snowboarding down a slope? Or having your guests ride on a ski lift? This can now be a reality.

The 16-story, 180,000-square-foot Big SNOW at American Dream is the only indoor real-snow ski and snowboard resort in North America. It's a year-round winter playground, now turning into a one-of-a-kind wedding venue.

The happy couple tied the knot surrounded by their closest family and friends in the indoor facility with snow falling around them.

Picturesque doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Would I want to be wed in below-freezing weather? Only when it looks as cool as this wedding did. It was a chilly 28 degrees!

And for the record: the bride is absolutely badass in my opinion. I know how hard it is to go down slopes when you’re in snow pants and a winter jacket… to do it in a dress? Amazing.

Find out more about Big Snow American Dream on their site.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

