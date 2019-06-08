Big Joe’s Orange Jalapeno Scallops

I really enjoy scallops. They have a nice soft flavor and they take minutes to prepare. Here’s an easy recipe that you can put together in about six minutes. It works well and the flavors are great.

Make sure that your scallops are fresh. They should have a very faint fish smell. If they have a strong smell or any trace of ammonia smell, stay away from them.

Ingredients:

15 fresh sea scallops, cleaned with the small muscle flap removed

3 tablespoons of olive oil

3 tablespoons of orange marmalade

3 oranges

¼ cup of white wine

1 tablespoon of habanera infused honey (If you don’t have any already infused 1 tablespoon of honey with two or three slices of jalapenos’ will do)

2 bags of spinach

¼ stick of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

How to put it together:

Wash and clean spinach. In a large sauté pan on medium high heat add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 2 pats of butter. Add spinach and start to sauté.Wash and pat dry scallops with paper towel. Make sure that scallops are dry.

Add 2 tablespoon of olive oil to non-stick pan on high heat. Once pan is hot, add scallops cook on one side until brown (about 3 minutes) flip over scallops and cook on other side about 2 minutes, remove scallops and set aside.

Deglaze pan, add wine, marmalade and honey, whisk or use wooden spoon so that honey and marmalade blend well. Add the juice of 2 oranges, reduce, add remaining butter, mix, and then add scallops for about 1 – 2 minutes.

Remove and place on bed of sautéed spinach. Drizzle orange mixture over scallops and garnish with the slices from the third orange. Serves 4.