Big Joe Shares his Favorite NJ Restaurants: Number 4 in a series

Trama’s Trattoria

Long Branch, NJ

tramastrattoria.com

Linguini with White Clam Sauce

I can’t tell you how much I enjoy Trama’s Trattoria. Chef/Owner Pat Trama and his wife Laura have put together a very successful dining experience in Long Branch.

Chef Pat is classically trained and has worked with culinary legends in their high profile restaurants. While his resume is impressive, Chef Pat remains humble and grateful for his mentor’s guidance and his tremendous success. He also calls on his experience as a child clamming and fishing in Long Island, preparing what he caught that day.

Chef Pat has a knack for marrying amazing fresh local foods with just the right flavor and creating amazing dishes that I absolutely love. He also has a love of the classic Italian dishes that just seem to taste better than you can remember.

I also enjoy his steaks, scallops, pork chops and pasta dishes and save room for dessert. His wine list is outstanding and pairs nicely with his enjoyable dishes.

Chef Pat’s outstanding cuisine makes this a premiere destination on the Jersey Shore and one of my favorites. Chef Pat prides himself on using local fresh products and shares that product with his signature dish featured here, his Linguine in White Clam Sauce.

A simple dish with amazing flavor and he uses fresh button clams that were caught a couple of miles away from his restaurant. I love this dish and if you haven’t been to Trama’s Trattoria GO! You’ll then know why it’s one of my favorite Jersey Shore restaurants.

Here’s Chef Pat Trama’s Linguini in White Clam Sauce enjoy!

Photo by Bruna Branco on Unsplash

Trama’s Trattoria Linguini in White Clam Sauce

Serves 6 people

Ingredients:

1lb linguini pasta

2oz extra virgin olive oil

1 bulb garlic (peeled and thinly sliced)

4 dozen button clams (rinsed)

6oz white wine

6oz pasta water

10oz unsalted butter

8 whole calabrian chili peppers

½ bunch of Italian parsley (stemmed & chopped)

salt and pepper to taste

1 ½ oz of grated parmesan cheese (optional)

Method

Cook pasta al dente for 6 – 8 minutes. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, add extra virgin olive oil and sliced garlic. Toast the garlic until golden brown. Add button clams, deglaze with white wine, pasta water and butter. Reduce over high heat until the sauce has reduced by half. Add pasta to sauce, then finish with calabrian chili peppers and chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil (grated parmesan cheese optional).

