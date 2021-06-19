Big Joe Henry’s Baked Potato Salad

This recipe was given to me from a listener when I was putting together my sold out cookbook. When Susan Lott from Brick sent her recipe in and it was a baked potato salad recipe, I got very emotional.

I am a baked potato guy as well as a potato salad guy, such a beautiful thing! This is truly the best of both worlds and the taste is just what I expected. It’s very good.

Susan’s dish would go great with any BBQ recipe and If you need a great BBQ recipe, well... I've got you covered on that too.

A big thank you goes out to Susan for the goose bumps and happy feelings I get whenever I make this recipe... Try it out, you're going to love it too!

Ingredients:

5 lbs potatoes

3/4 cup mayo (Big Joe says only Hellman’s Mayonnaise will do, trust me)

3/4 cup sour cream

1 lb bacon, cooked and crumbled

3 to 4 cups of shredded cheese (Monterey jack/cheddar combo)

1 small onion

Salt and Pepper

Onion powder

How to put it together:

This is one of those dishes that you don't need exact measurements. If it looks dry, add more sour cream, or use less if it looks like too much!

Peel & cube potatoes, boil for 15 minutes, you want them to be a little al dente like they would be for regular potato salad. (You do not have to peel them if you like the skins since it's great either way!)

Drain potatoes and put potatoes in a large mixing bowl. Mix in remaining ingredients but reserve about a cup of the cheese. Transfer the salad to a baking dish, top with remaining cheese and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

