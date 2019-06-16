Bicyclist dies after crashing in Marlboro, cops say

MARLBORO — A bicyclist died on Saturday evening after police said he lost control and suffered serious trauma related injuries.

Marlboro police said the male was found unconscious on Pleasant Valley Road near Conover Road just after 7 p.m. and taken to Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel Township where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation determined no vehicles appear to be involved in the crash, according to police, and continued to find out what caused the bicyclist to go off the road.

The identity of the cyclist was not disclosed by police pending notification of his family.

It's the second serious bicycle crash in the township within the past month. On May 18, a 16-year-old boy hit a car with his bike on Route 520, near Colts Neck, sending him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center via medical helicopter.

