Beware: Haunted, abandoned penitentiary booking movie nights

Erected in 1829, this former state correctional facility is currently referred to as a hub of paranormal activity. Now it can be a hub for you, friends, and family to watch a movie in Cell Block 7. If you dare to learn more, read on.

Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary is notorious for having housed some of the biggest criminals from the 1800s and 1900s like gangster Al Capone and bank robber, Willie Sutton.

Today it's a museum and national landmark, filled with rubble, ruin, and lots of ghostly sights and sounds.

National Public Radio declared, "Its 142-year history is full of suicide, madness, disease, murder and torture, making it easy to imagine the spirits of troubled souls left behind to roam its abandoned halls."

The supernatural stories, stunning visuals, and deep history make this a must-see attraction in the heart of Philadelphia. One of the big draws is an event held annually called "Terror Behind The Walls." Another is a celebration of Bastille Day. Perhaps the next big thing will be private movie nights.

The Eastern State Penitentiary Facebook page states:

Looking for a safe, but special way to get together with friends? Book a private movie screening at Eastern State! Gather your group of up to 50 people in the Cellblock 7 courtyard to watch your favorite movie projected on the interior of the penitentiary’s 30-foot-high perimeter walls. We’ll provide the chairs, beverages and individual bags of popcorn. Dress for the weather, and enjoy this unique outdoor cinema experience.

It actually sounds like a one-of-a-kind experience. To learn more, click here.

