Coming all the way with his family a few decades ago from a city now known internationally as a place of death and destruction (Aleppo), Michael Ghassali is living the American dream.

Elected as the mayor of Montvale, NJ and responsible for the explosive growth in jobs and new business, not to mention lower taxes, Michael is setting his sights on the United States Congress. He plans to win the Republican primary and take on incumbent Democrat Josh Gottheimer in the Fall of 2020.

Given the taxes, value, job creation and explosion of new business, you could easily make an argument that Michael Ghassali came from one of the worst places on the globe and helped turn his adopted home town into one of the best places to live in New Jersey. It’s a classic American success story. And it can only happen when we elect leaders who go beyond partisan talking points and politics and think about results that will help people.

Mayor Ghassali is one of those champions. His latest plan is to take his campaign to the Midwest and call out the Members of Congress known as the “Squad”, a group including New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar. All three are about as far Left as you can get aggressively pursuing policies in the US that reflect Venezuelan politics far more than America’s.

So why take the campaign out of Jersey? To point out that NJ's 5th District is currently represented by a person who votes with these out-of-touch radicals MOST of the time.

Who speaks for New Jersey? Certainly not DC insiders who believe the world is gonna end in 12 years from climate change, good grief. Can we please send some adults to DC? Can we please hold our representatives accountable supporting big government, liberty and prosperity crushing policies supported by the "Squad"? Let’s replace Josh in DC with a man who will speak for New Jersey as he has been speaking for Montvale for the past four years.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

