You Chose The Best Sweet Treats This Summer At The Jersey Shore

You Chose The Best Sweet Treats This Summer At The Jersey Shore

Canva

You Chose The Best Sweet Treats This Summer At The Jersey Shore

I think I get a great response when I ask you at home what you think about various topics. Some topics are not so serious and some, on occasion, are serious. This particular topic is a tasty one, pun intended, and you had some great feedback, pun intended, for us to chew on, ok that pun was not intended. We are talking about sweet treats this summer here at the Jersey Shore.

 

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

 

I thought about the topic of delicious summer sweet treats after a recent trip to the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. I visited a local candy store to pick up one of my Wife April's favorite boardwalk treats "chocolate-covered salt water taffy". If you haven't tried it you are missing out on quite a "tasty trip".

 

 

What You at Home Has to Say

Linda: Lemon and/or chocolate ice that I keep in my freezer from Strollo’s in Belmar!

Doug: Lemon Italian ice

Grace: Strawberry shortcake!

Michele: Watermelon

Carole: Popsicles

Evelyn: Cherries

Frank: Watermelon

Sean: Oreos

Gail: Watermelon

 

Off the top of my head let's throw some other "sweet" options out there for you to think about.

  • Kohr's (vanilla/chocolate twist please)
  • Rita's Italian Ice
  • DQ
  • Blueberries
  • Strawberries
  • Playa Bowls
  • Milkshakes

 

What else would you add to our "summer sweet treats" list? Please post your comments below and give us your thoughts. We love it when you at home "choose" your favorites and maybe share a great spot to go for a delicious bite. Enjoy your summer and enjoy your dessert.

 

Canva
loading...

 

 

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America?

Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell

Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM