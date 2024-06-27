Get Automatic Tickets If You Speed On 14 NY Roads

This week, if you get caught speeding on any of these 14 roads in New York State, you will get an automatic speeding ticket. There are work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Saturday, June 30, 2024. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the person who holds the registration of the vehicle will receive the fine. It doesn't matter if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will still be held financially responsible.

1. Interstate 95

- Bronx County - I-95 N/B Bruckner Expressway at E. Tremont Avenue

- Bronx County - I-95 S/B Bruckner Expressway at E. Tremont Avenue

2. New York Route 378

- Albany County - NY 378 EB Over Hudson River

3. Interstate 278

- Bronx County - I-278 E/B & W/B Bruckner Expressway at White Plains Road

4. New York Route 17

- Chautauqua County - NY-17 at Interstate 86 between Exits 25 & 26

- Chautauqua County - NY-17 at Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

5. New York Route 400

- Erie County - NY Route 400 at Birchwood Ave. overpass

6. New York Route 33

- Erie County - NY Route 33 at Grider St.

7. Interstate 87

- Essex County - I-87 NB/SB over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

- Warren County - I-87 SB between Exit 23 and Exit 22

- Warren County - I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

- Warren County - I-87 NB over Upper Valley Farm Rd; North of Exit 26

8. Interstate 390

- Livingston County - I-390 390 SB between exit 10 and 8

- Monroe County - I-390 NB between I-590 and Exit 16 over Canal

9. Interstate 190

- Niagara County - Interstate 190 at Exit 25A

10. Interstate 481

- Onondaga County - I-491 just south of I-690 EB ramp to I-481 SB

- Onondaga County - I-491 Between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)

11. Interstate 81

- Onondaga County - I-81 Near South Bay Bridge

12. Interstate 88

- Schenectady County - I-88 WB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

- Schenectady County - I-88 EB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

- Otsego County - I-88 EB & WB (Worcester)

13. New York Route 27

- Suffolk County - NY-27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

14. Interstate 87

- Essex County - I-87 NB over Upper Valley Farm Rd; North of Exit 26

- Warren County - I-87 SB between Exit 23 and Exit 22

- Warren County - I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

