Best sunrise and sunset spots in New Jersey, according to our listeners

There is no better way to start your day than to wake up and watch the sunrise, especially in the summer in New Jersey.

Our mountains can offer great views if you’re up for an early morning hike. The best spot, in my opinion, would be Mount Tammany. But you can check out my list of listener suggestions of the best hiking spots in NJ to find one near you.

The beaches in our state also offer so many great vantage points to watch the sunset.

For as long as I can remember, my Mom would rent a beach house in Beach Haven on 32nd street right across from Howard’s. One of our favorite parts of this trip was walking to our sunset spot, my mom with a glass of wine in a solo cup. Beach Haven also has benches at the top of the beach entry point where you can just sit and enjoy the sunrise or sunset.

Watching the sunrise and sunset is probably one of my favorite memories of summertime, and I know I can’t be the only one!

I asked our listeners where their favorite Sunrise and Sunset Spots are in New Jersey, and the overwhelming winner seems to be Cape May, but you can check out all their suggestions below:

@rjbrew2

Cape may for both. Beach Avenue for sunrise and …well…. Self-explanatorily enough, Sunset Beach for…well…ya know.

@JerseySil

Cape May for sunset!! Sunset Beach

@FuriousChef

Cape May. Across from Harry’s/The Montreal for sunrise and the Cove for sunsets.

@acapri74

Cape May

Nancy Grobarz Vlachos

Cape May

Danielle Krumme Delgado

Sunset- Cove Beach Cape May, honestly my favorite beach in NJ

Lynsey Rae Tomlinson

Sunset beach, Cape May!

Kristen Duesel Oleske

Liberty State Park is stunning. Lavallette or anywhere on the bay of the Jersey shore.

Donna Jean

Liberty State Park

@AJ1331

LBI!

Diane Wysokinski Dawicki

LBI

@JoanneC85932583

SUNRISE...AVON BY THE SEA BEACH

@Alythebeachbum

Avon

@cheryl_gamba

Point pleasant beach and at the gate area terminal B Newark Airport.

@dagostinosfarm

Any lagoon street, Island Beach Street Park or on the bay.

Emmanuel Devera

Point Pleasant for sunset

Kelly Reagle

Beach Haven for sunrise

@suetonyand

Ocean Shoreline for Sunrise

Diane Maris

Stewartsville, Warren County

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: