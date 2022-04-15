Best sunrise and sunset spots in New Jersey, according to our listeners
There is no better way to start your day than to wake up and watch the sunrise, especially in the summer in New Jersey.
Our mountains can offer great views if you’re up for an early morning hike. The best spot, in my opinion, would be Mount Tammany. But you can check out my list of listener suggestions of the best hiking spots in NJ to find one near you.
The beaches in our state also offer so many great vantage points to watch the sunset.
For as long as I can remember, my Mom would rent a beach house in Beach Haven on 32nd street right across from Howard’s. One of our favorite parts of this trip was walking to our sunset spot, my mom with a glass of wine in a solo cup. Beach Haven also has benches at the top of the beach entry point where you can just sit and enjoy the sunrise or sunset.
Watching the sunrise and sunset is probably one of my favorite memories of summertime, and I know I can’t be the only one!
I asked our listeners where their favorite Sunrise and Sunset Spots are in New Jersey, and the overwhelming winner seems to be Cape May, but you can check out all their suggestions below:
@rjbrew2
Cape may for both. Beach Avenue for sunrise and …well…. Self-explanatorily enough, Sunset Beach for…well…ya know.
@JerseySil
Cape May for sunset!! Sunset Beach
@FuriousChef
Cape May. Across from Harry’s/The Montreal for sunrise and the Cove for sunsets.
@acapri74
Cape May
Nancy Grobarz Vlachos
Cape May
Danielle Krumme Delgado
Sunset- Cove Beach Cape May, honestly my favorite beach in NJ
Lynsey Rae Tomlinson
Sunset beach, Cape May!
Kristen Duesel Oleske
Liberty State Park is stunning. Lavallette or anywhere on the bay of the Jersey shore.
Donna Jean
Liberty State Park
@AJ1331
LBI!
Diane Wysokinski Dawicki
LBI
@JoanneC85932583
SUNRISE...AVON BY THE SEA BEACH
@Alythebeachbum
Avon
@cheryl_gamba
Point pleasant beach and at the gate area terminal B Newark Airport.
@dagostinosfarm
Any lagoon street, Island Beach Street Park or on the bay.
Emmanuel Devera
Point Pleasant for sunset
Kelly Reagle
Beach Haven for sunrise
@suetonyand
Ocean Shoreline for Sunrise
Diane Maris
Stewartsville, Warren County