When your nickname is the Garden State, you can bet some of those iconic crops of grains and fruit have also led to a rich history of distilling.

New Jersey is even home to America’s oldest distillery, Laird & Co.

State lawmakers recently sent the governor a measure that would create a historic distillery license, which means Laird could soon enough serve its own products on-site in Monmouth County.

As of 2025, New Jersey has roughly two dozen distilleries with tasting rooms, offering home-distilled spirits and craft cocktails.

A few have their first summer ahead, like Wheelhouse Distilling Company and Spirit of Lambertville.

Some of the spots also have beautiful outdoor patios, for added options as the weather cooperates.

Many tasting rooms at New Jersey distilleries are 21 and older to enter.

Some are pet-friendly, while others cannot accommodate our furry drinking buddies.

Check ahead and arrange for a sitter — as well as a ride — as needed.

NJ best and new distilleries Asbury Park Distilling (Credit Asbury Park Distilling)

527 Lake Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

info@apdistilling.com

Phone: 732-455-3935

The production facility and tasting room is in the heart of Asbury Park’s downtown business district. Its award-winning spirits include gin, vodka, bourbon, aquavit, espresso limoncello and pisam.

NJ best and new distilleries (Asbury Park Distilling)

There are also craft cocktails for sale in the tasting room, like “The 67" (gin, coconut, passionfruit and chai).

Asbury Park Distilling's tasting room is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Wednesday: 5 p.m. — 11 p.m.

Thursday: 5 p.m.—11 p.m.

Friday: Open @ 4 p.m.

Saturday: Open @ 2 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.—10 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (Credit All Points West Distillery Newark)

73 Tichenor Street, Newark, NJ 07114 (tasting room)

info@allpointswestdistillery.com

Phone: 646-251-3176

Hours: No walk-ins, Saturdays and select Sundays.

Pre-booked tour and tasting are booked online.

NJ best and new distilleries (Credit All Points West Distillery Newark)

Named after the Jersey Central Railroad that connected Ellis Island to ‘All Points West’.

The distillery offers a "distinctly American take on Old World traditions" — whiskey, gin, vodka and rum.

NJ best and new distilleries (Bellemara Distillery via Facebook)

2 Clerico Lane, Building 5, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

(Enter “Bellemara Distillery” in Apple or Google Maps for directions, not “2 Clerico Lane”)

info@bellemaradistillery.com

Phone: 609-578-9874

Bellemara makes all its products "grain to glass from malted barley." Its single malt spirits include whisky, gin, tropical gin, and aquavit. Samples and craft cocktails are available in the tasting room.

Reservations are highly recommended on weekends.

Closed on Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (credit Blue Rascal Distillery)

8 West End Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037

Phone: 609-878-3578

As a craft distillery located in the "heart of New Jersey's blueberry country," it should be no surprise that there are some acclaimed spirits, sourced from local crops.

NJ best and new distilleries (Courtesy Blue Rascal Distillery, photo credit: Annmarie Young Photography)

In addition to varieties of gin, whisky and rum, Blue Rascal has blueberry vodka, brandy and liqueur.

Closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Thursday: 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries Claremont Distillery via Facebook

3619 Route 94 Hamburg, NJ 07419

Phone: 973-566-1334

Claremont uses locally sourced ingredients in every bottle, with three types of vodka and two types of bourbon as of this season.

The front tasting room is open Tuesday through Sunday with seating for 65.

There is also an exclusive Bourbon Room, available by reservation, Thursday through Sunday.

NJ best and new distilleries (Colts Neck Stillhouse via Google Maps)

304 Route 34, Colts Neck, NJ 07722

Phone: 732-526-1130

geoff@coltsneckstillhouse.com

The Colts Neck location offers its own MuckleyEye Spirits — from bourbon, vodka, gin, and rum, to espresso martini, and two flavor profiles of moonshine.

There is also a seasonal menu at the cocktail parlor.

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (Dismal Harmony via Google Maps)

77 Morris Street, Morristown, NJ 07960

Phone: 973-200-2242

info@dismalharmony.com

In addition to its own bourbon, malt whiskey, gin and vodka, there is also Vidisha’s Masala Liqueur and Monk Herbal Liqueur.

Tasting room is closed on Monday

Tuesday: 4p.m.-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 4p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday: 4p.m.-midnight

Friday: 4p.m.-midnight

Saturday: 12 p.m.-midnight

Sunday: 12 p.m.-9p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (Spirit of Lambertville via Google Maps)

5 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ, 08530

Phone: 917-620-7360

A new craft distillery dedicated to producing exceptional spirits.

13 Washington Street, Toms River, NJ 08753

Phone: 732-359-3210

info@gardenstatedistillery.com

Local batch distillery in Toms River. Spirits include vodka, rum, whiskey & bourbon.

Closed on Tuesdays

Monday: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday :12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

131 Davidson Rd, Woolwich Township, NJ 08085

Phone: 609-202-5458

A local, family-owned craft distillery, making "spirits from the grains that grow all around is in South Jersey." In addition to bourbon, whisky, gin and moonshine, they have offered seasonal specials like Chocolate Reserve and Blackberry Liqueur.

Tasting room hours for bottle sales, cocktail service and random tours.

Closed Sundays through Thursdays

Friday 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

1275 Bloomfield Ave., Building 7 Unit 40B, Fairfield, NJ 07004

(in the Pio Costa Manufacturer's Complex)

Phone: 973-227-5333

E-mail: info@jerseyspirits.com

Amon Jersey Spirits' offerings, there is Jersey Hooch - in seasonal flavors like Apple Pie, Cherry Smash, Bug Juice, Wedding Day, Summer Tea, Beach Tea, PB&J Sandwich

Closed in-person Mondays

Tuesday: Curbside pickup 1p.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Curbside pickup 1p.m. - 5 p.m., Cocktail Service 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Curbside pickup 1p.m. - 5 p.m., Cocktail Service 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Curbside pickup 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Cocktail Service 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: Curbside pickup and Cocktail Service 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: Curbside pickup and Cocktail Service 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

135 E Spicer Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Lazy Eye closed its Richland site but remains in Wildwood. Its vodka has been its flagship product. Lazy Eye Special is a cocktail created using vodka distilled from grapes, "More importantly, it was born in our home." And Lazy Eye Raki (Tsipouro) is finished with anise.

NJ best and new distilleries (Little Water Distillery via Google Maps)

810 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, NJ

The first and only legal distillery in Atlantic City.

Its own 48 Blocks Vodka is also used in bottles of espresso martinis and chocolate martini.

NJ best and new distilleries (Little Water Distillery via Facebook)

Closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Thursday: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

1 Milk Street Building 1, Branchville, NJ 07826

Phone: 973-948-0178

drunk@milkstreetdistillery.com

Sussex County's first distillery in over 70 years. “We are a true grain to glass distillery, as everything is mashed, fermented, distilled and bottled on site.”

Spirits include vodka, bourbon, gin, whiskey and rum.

Bottle or gift card pick up ONLY Monday-Friday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (call to verify before arriving)

Regular tasting room hours

Fridays: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sundays: 1p.m.- 6 p.m.

215 Buck Street , Millville NJ 08332

Phone: 856-765-7861

Mission Spirits is in the Glasstown Arts District of historic Millville.

Among its spirits are several types of rum, and craft cocktails are served in the tasting room.

Reservations suggested, Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (Nauti Spirits Distillery via Google Maps)

916 Shunpike Road, Cape May, NJ

A farm to bottle distillery specializing in vodka, gin, rum and whiskey in Cape May.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (credit Pine Tavern Distillery

149A Pine Tavern Road, Monroeville, NJ 08343

Phone: 856-358-1076

info@pinetaverndistillery.com

New Jersey's first farm distillery and Salem County's first legally operating distillery since prohibition. Pine Tavern Distillery operates on the family owned Hidden Pond Farm in Monroeville.

Muddy Run Jersey Style Spirits is named after a creek that runs through the farm. Fenwick's New Salem Spirits is named after Salem founder, John Fenwick.

NJ best and new distilleries (credit Pine Tavern Distillery

The photo above shows four "award winning spirits: NJ Farm Fresh Blueberry Rum, Battleship NJ Honey Rum, and Fenwick's Bourbon & Rye Whiskies."

Closed Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays

Thursday: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (Recklesstown Farm Distillery via Google Maps)

2800 Rt 206, Columbus, NJ 08022

Phone: 609-784-8046

info@recklesstownspirits.com

Recklesstown Farm Distillery makes moonshine, spiced rum, vodka, and potato vodka that is grown right on the farm.

Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Thursday: 4 p.m. -9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. -10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. -10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. -6 p.m.

321 River Road, Unit 5, Clifton, NJ, 07014

contact@silkcitydistillers.com

Silk City uses locally sourced NJ grains, adding "Everything we make is handcrafted on-site; we mash, ferment, distill, age, bottle, and label at our distillery in Clifton.”

The spot is located the street from Rutt's Hut and next to Ghosthawk Brewery.

*Check social media for changes in daily opening times*

Thursday: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m.- 9p.m."ish"

Sunday: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

39 Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ

Closed on Monday

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (credit Train Wreck Distillery)

25 Madison Avenue, Mount Holly, NJ 08060

Phone: 609-288-6300

info@trainwreckdistillery.com

The family owned and operated location proudly produces a variety of spirits including Crazy Train Vodka, Super Chief Bourbon Whiskey, and Rail Cart Gin among others.

NJ best and new distilleries (credit Train Wreck Distillery)

Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries Heathermeade Distilling Tree City Spirits (via Google Maps )

835 Fairfield Ave, Kenilworth, NJ

Phone:732-841-7469

Tasting room is open to the public:

Friday: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

All other days, by appointment.

NJ best and new distilleries Heathermeade Distilling Tree City Spirits (via Google Maps )

236 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

events@wildfether.com

Closed on Monday

Tuesday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. -8 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (Wheelhouse Distilling via Facebook)

1103A 6th Avenue, Neptune, NJ 07753

New this year, Wheelhouse Distilling offers vodka, bourbon, and rum, breathing new life into the site of a former New Jersey distillery (Dachshund).

Friday: 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

NJ best and new distilleries (3BR Distillery via Google Maps)

7 Main Street, Keyport, NJ 07735

call to make a reservation.

Phone: 862-259-5991

Producer of craft spirits - including the only 100% pea vodka in the nation, according to its website.

There are also some unique offerings like Kofi coffee liqueur, Limecello lime liqueur

and ginger and honey liqueur.

The tasting room has a distinct, must-see Soviet-punk theme.

Monday - Thursday: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 2 p.m. - midnight

Sundays 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

NJ distilleries without tasting rooms, to look for at local shops:

Railroad Distillery - offers a small batch handcrafted rum, made, distilled and bottled in NJ.

A toast to the distilleries that have closed up shop:

Island Beach Distillery in Bayville closed in Spring 2022

Cape May Distillery, or Shore Craft Distillery, first closed in August 2023, then for good.

Sourland Mountain Spirits in Hopewell closed in October 2024.

