Spirits and cocktails are thriving at these new and popular NJ distilleries
When your nickname is the Garden State, you can bet some of those iconic crops of grains and fruit have also led to a rich history of distilling.
New Jersey is even home to America’s oldest distillery, Laird & Co.
State lawmakers recently sent the governor a measure that would create a historic distillery license, which means Laird could soon enough serve its own products on-site in Monmouth County.
As of 2025, New Jersey has roughly two dozen distilleries with tasting rooms, offering home-distilled spirits and craft cocktails.
A few have their first summer ahead, like Wheelhouse Distilling Company and Spirit of Lambertville.
Some of the spots also have beautiful outdoor patios, for added options as the weather cooperates.
Many tasting rooms at New Jersey distilleries are 21 and older to enter.
Some are pet-friendly, while others cannot accommodate our furry drinking buddies.
Check ahead and arrange for a sitter — as well as a ride — as needed.
Asbury Park Distilling
527 Lake Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
info@apdistilling.com
Phone: 732-455-3935
The production facility and tasting room is in the heart of Asbury Park’s downtown business district. Its award-winning spirits include gin, vodka, bourbon, aquavit, espresso limoncello and pisam.
There are also craft cocktails for sale in the tasting room, like “The 67" (gin, coconut, passionfruit and chai).
Asbury Park Distilling's tasting room is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
Wednesday: 5 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Thursday: 5 p.m.—11 p.m.
Friday: Open @ 4 p.m.
Saturday: Open @ 2 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m.—10 p.m.
All Points West Distillery
73 Tichenor Street, Newark, NJ 07114 (tasting room)
info@allpointswestdistillery.com
Phone: 646-251-3176
Hours: No walk-ins, Saturdays and select Sundays.
Pre-booked tour and tasting are booked online.
Named after the Jersey Central Railroad that connected Ellis Island to ‘All Points West’.
The distillery offers a "distinctly American take on Old World traditions" — whiskey, gin, vodka and rum.
Bellemara Distillery
2 Clerico Lane, Building 5, Hillsborough, NJ 08844
(Enter “Bellemara Distillery” in Apple or Google Maps for directions, not “2 Clerico Lane”)
info@bellemaradistillery.com
Phone: 609-578-9874
Bellemara makes all its products "grain to glass from malted barley." Its single malt spirits include whisky, gin, tropical gin, and aquavit. Samples and craft cocktails are available in the tasting room.
Reservations are highly recommended on weekends.
Closed on Monday and Tuesday
Wednesday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Thursday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Friday: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m.-11 p.m.
Sunday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
Blue Rascal Distillery
8 West End Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037
Phone: 609-878-3578
As a craft distillery located in the "heart of New Jersey's blueberry country," it should be no surprise that there are some acclaimed spirits, sourced from local crops.
In addition to varieties of gin, whisky and rum, Blue Rascal has blueberry vodka, brandy and liqueur.
Closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
Thursday: 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Claremont Distillery
3619 Route 94 Hamburg, NJ 07419
Phone: 973-566-1334
Claremont uses locally sourced ingredients in every bottle, with three types of vodka and two types of bourbon as of this season.
The front tasting room is open Tuesday through Sunday with seating for 65.
There is also an exclusive Bourbon Room, available by reservation, Thursday through Sunday.
Colts Neck Stillhouse
304 Route 34, Colts Neck, NJ 07722
Phone: 732-526-1130
geoff@coltsneckstillhouse.com
The Colts Neck location offers its own MuckleyEye Spirits — from bourbon, vodka, gin, and rum, to espresso martini, and two flavor profiles of moonshine.
There is also a seasonal menu at the cocktail parlor.
Closed Monday and Tuesday
Wednesday: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
Thursday: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
Friday: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Dismal Harmony Distilling
77 Morris Street, Morristown, NJ 07960
Phone: 973-200-2242
info@dismalharmony.com
In addition to its own bourbon, malt whiskey, gin and vodka, there is also Vidisha’s Masala Liqueur and Monk Herbal Liqueur.
Tasting room is closed on Monday
Tuesday: 4p.m.-10 p.m.
Wednesday: 4p.m.-10 p.m.
Thursday: 4p.m.-midnight
Friday: 4p.m.-midnight
Saturday: 12 p.m.-midnight
Sunday: 12 p.m.-9p.m.
The Spirit of Lambertville Distillery
5 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ, 08530
Phone: 917-620-7360
A new craft distillery dedicated to producing exceptional spirits.
Garden State Distillery
13 Washington Street, Toms River, NJ 08753
Phone: 732-359-3210
info@gardenstatedistillery.com
Local batch distillery in Toms River. Spirits include vodka, rum, whiskey & bourbon.
Closed on Tuesdays
Monday: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Sunday :12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Independent Spirits
131 Davidson Rd, Woolwich Township, NJ 08085
Phone: 609-202-5458
A local, family-owned craft distillery, making "spirits from the grains that grow all around is in South Jersey." In addition to bourbon, whisky, gin and moonshine, they have offered seasonal specials like Chocolate Reserve and Blackberry Liqueur.
Tasting room hours for bottle sales, cocktail service and random tours.
Closed Sundays through Thursdays
Friday 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Saturday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Jersey Spirits Distilling Co.
1275 Bloomfield Ave., Building 7 Unit 40B, Fairfield, NJ 07004
(in the Pio Costa Manufacturer's Complex)
Phone: 973-227-5333
E-mail: info@jerseyspirits.com
Amon Jersey Spirits' offerings, there is Jersey Hooch - in seasonal flavors like Apple Pie, Cherry Smash, Bug Juice, Wedding Day, Summer Tea, Beach Tea, PB&J Sandwich
Closed in-person Mondays
Tuesday: Curbside pickup 1p.m. - 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Curbside pickup 1p.m. - 5 p.m., Cocktail Service 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Curbside pickup 1p.m. - 5 p.m., Cocktail Service 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Curbside pickup 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Cocktail Service 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday: Curbside pickup and Cocktail Service 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday: Curbside pickup and Cocktail Service 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Lazy Eye Distillery
135 E Spicer Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260
Lazy Eye closed its Richland site but remains in Wildwood. Its vodka has been its flagship product. Lazy Eye Special is a cocktail created using vodka distilled from grapes, "More importantly, it was born in our home." And Lazy Eye Raki (Tsipouro) is finished with anise.
Little Water Distillery
810 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
The first and only legal distillery in Atlantic City.
Its own 48 Blocks Vodka is also used in bottles of espresso martinis and chocolate martini.
Closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
Thursday: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Friday: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Milk Street Distillery
1 Milk Street Building 1, Branchville, NJ 07826
Phone: 973-948-0178
drunk@milkstreetdistillery.com
Sussex County's first distillery in over 70 years. “We are a true grain to glass distillery, as everything is mashed, fermented, distilled and bottled on site.”
Spirits include vodka, bourbon, gin, whiskey and rum.
Bottle or gift card pick up ONLY Monday-Friday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (call to verify before arriving)
Regular tasting room hours
Fridays: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturdays: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sundays: 1p.m.- 6 p.m.
Mission Spirits
215 Buck Street , Millville NJ 08332
Phone: 856-765-7861
Mission Spirits is in the Glasstown Arts District of historic Millville.
Among its spirits are several types of rum, and craft cocktails are served in the tasting room.
Reservations suggested, Closed Monday and Tuesday
Wednesday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Thursday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday: 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m
Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Nauti Spirits Distillery
916 Shunpike Road, Cape May, NJ
A farm to bottle distillery specializing in vodka, gin, rum and whiskey in Cape May.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Pine Tavern Distillery
149A Pine Tavern Road, Monroeville, NJ 08343
Phone: 856-358-1076
info@pinetaverndistillery.com
New Jersey's first farm distillery and Salem County's first legally operating distillery since prohibition. Pine Tavern Distillery operates on the family owned Hidden Pond Farm in Monroeville.
Muddy Run Jersey Style Spirits is named after a creek that runs through the farm. Fenwick's New Salem Spirits is named after Salem founder, John Fenwick.
The photo above shows four "award winning spirits: NJ Farm Fresh Blueberry Rum, Battleship NJ Honey Rum, and Fenwick's Bourbon & Rye Whiskies."
Closed Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays
Thursday: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Recklesstown Farm Distillery
2800 Rt 206, Columbus, NJ 08022
Phone: 609-784-8046
info@recklesstownspirits.com
Recklesstown Farm Distillery makes moonshine, spiced rum, vodka, and potato vodka that is grown right on the farm.
Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Thursday: 4 p.m. -9 p.m.
Friday: 4 p.m. -10 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m. -10 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. -6 p.m.
Silk City Distillers
321 River Road, Unit 5, Clifton, NJ, 07014
contact@silkcitydistillers.com
Silk City uses locally sourced NJ grains, adding "Everything we make is handcrafted on-site; we mash, ferment, distill, age, bottle, and label at our distillery in Clifton.”
The spot is located the street from Rutt's Hut and next to Ghosthawk Brewery.
*Check social media for changes in daily opening times*
Thursday: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Friday: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m.- 9p.m."ish"
Sunday: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Skunktown Distillery
39 Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ
Closed on Monday
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Friday: 4 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday: 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Train Wreck Distillery
25 Madison Avenue, Mount Holly, NJ 08060
Phone: 609-288-6300
info@trainwreckdistillery.com
The family owned and operated location proudly produces a variety of spirits including Crazy Train Vodka, Super Chief Bourbon Whiskey, and Rail Cart Gin among others.
Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Tree City Spirits (Heathermeade Distilling)
835 Fairfield Ave, Kenilworth, NJ
Phone:732-841-7469
Tasting room is open to the public:
Friday: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
All other days, by appointment.
Wildfether Distilling
236 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
events@wildfether.com
Closed on Monday
Tuesday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Wednesday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. -8 p.m.
Wheelhouse Distilling Company
1103A 6th Avenue, Neptune, NJ 07753
New this year, Wheelhouse Distilling offers vodka, bourbon, and rum, breathing new life into the site of a former New Jersey distillery (Dachshund).
Friday: 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Sunday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
3BR Distillery
7 Main Street, Keyport, NJ 07735
call to make a reservation.
Phone: 862-259-5991
Producer of craft spirits - including the only 100% pea vodka in the nation, according to its website.
There are also some unique offerings like Kofi coffee liqueur, Limecello lime liqueur
and ginger and honey liqueur.
The tasting room has a distinct, must-see Soviet-punk theme.
Monday - Thursday: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 2 p.m. - midnight
Sundays 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
NJ distilleries without tasting rooms, to look for at local shops:
Railroad Distillery - offers a small batch handcrafted rum, made, distilled and bottled in NJ.
A toast to the distilleries that have closed up shop:
Island Beach Distillery in Bayville closed in Spring 2022
Cape May Distillery, or Shore Craft Distillery, first closed in August 2023, then for good.
Sourland Mountain Spirits in Hopewell closed in October 2024.
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?
The 15 best places to live in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5