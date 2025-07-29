When it comes to mini golf, I’m a fan. Now I’m not saying you’re not athletic if you like mini golf. I’m just saying it’s probably my reason. It’s something anyone can do.

Before I tell you which Garden State miniature golf course just got huge recognition, let me pay a quick homage to my past favs. My three favorites as a little kid from bronze to silver to gold.

The bronze was the mini golf at Bowcraft. The crazy little amusement park that used to be on 22 in Scotch Plains.

The silver was another place that’s no longer there. Edison Tower Playland on 27. It was an indoors course surrounded by mostly glass walls so you could see outdoors but you could even play in the rain. An entire lower level of just mini golf. When you were done with that, you could go upstairs and play ping pong, do archery, arcade games, etc..

And my gold medal winner when I was a kid was the rooftop mini golf at Seaside Heights Boardwalk. You felt like you were getting away with something by doing it on the rooftops of other businesses below. I remember the crazy giraffe statue, which looked huge when you were a child. And that gigantic farmer-looking guy that I swear looked like Alfred E. Neuman from Mad Magazine.

Jersey Shore course just hit the national spotlight

And speaking of the Jersey Shore, there is one mini golf here that got the ultimate accolades. In the Wildwoods, there is a place called Starlux Mini Golf, and it was just named among the absolute best miniature golf places in the entire country.

Newsweek’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards had a category for Best Mini Golf & Putt Putt Courses and they ranked the top 10 nationally. Starlux came in an impressive 6th place.

What makes them so special?

According to Newsweek, it is “home to the largest artificial sand dune in the world, Starlux Mini Golf is located right next to the beach and has three separate nine-hole courses: the Boardwalk (which is actually elevated above the other courses!), the Ocean and the Beach.”

Wildwood pride for a nationally ranked mini golf course

Proud? You betcha!

“We’re thrilled to be named one of the best mini golf spots in the country by Newsweek. This award is a testament to the creativity, hard work, and passion our team brings into making the course fun and memorable,” Kyle Morey, marketing director for Morey’s Piers & Resorts, was quoted as saying.

You’ll find them at 4800 Ocean Avenue in Wildwood.